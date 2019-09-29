|
Hutchinson, Constance Louise "Connie" Age 79 of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born August 4, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Edith Rutan. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Dick Rutan. Constance is survived by her husband of 30 years, Raymond; children, Randy (Janet) Sheets, Karen McKenzie, Brian (Rhonda) Sheets; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Jim Rutan, John Michael (Joan) Rutan; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). A Celebration of Life will begin at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the () in Constance's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019