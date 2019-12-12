|
KNIGHT, Constance Lynn "Connie" Passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at age 72 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Dayton on October 19, 1947 to James and Mary West, and was a graduate of Julienne High School. She was a valued employee of Dayton Phoenix for many years. She is preceded in death by her father, James West, and her son Kyle Knight. Surviving are her mother, Mary L. West of Dayton; sons Brandon Knight of Jackson, TN and Jason Knight of Las Vegas, NV; sisters Margaret (Michael) Searle of Perrysburg, Pam West of Portland, OR, Annette (Bruce) Wood of Mason; brothers Gary (Christy) West of Columbus and Mark (Dell) West of Clayton. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Standuptocancer.org. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019