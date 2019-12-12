Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Precious Blood Catholic Church
4961 Salem Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance KNIGHT


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance KNIGHT Obituary
KNIGHT, Constance Lynn "Connie" Passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at age 72 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Dayton on October 19, 1947 to James and Mary West, and was a graduate of Julienne High School. She was a valued employee of Dayton Phoenix for many years. She is preceded in death by her father, James West, and her son Kyle Knight. Surviving are her mother, Mary L. West of Dayton; sons Brandon Knight of Jackson, TN and Jason Knight of Las Vegas, NV; sisters Margaret (Michael) Searle of Perrysburg, Pam West of Portland, OR, Annette (Bruce) Wood of Mason; brothers Gary (Christy) West of Columbus and Mark (Dell) West of Clayton. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave.) with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. as celebrant. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Standuptocancer.org. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -