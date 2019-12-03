|
MARQUIS (Johns), Constance J. "Connie" Age 86 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She had worked as an administrative assistant at Triad Fluid in Dayton. Connie was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Thomas and Connie Marquis of Englewood, grandchildren: Stefanie Marquis, Ashley (Josh) Saylor, Kaleigh (Ismail) Lamzouri, great grandchildren: Jason, Kaiden, Kinley, Leroy, step-grandchildren: Emily (Mike), Kyle (Jackie), Josh (Rachael), step great grandchildren: Ethan, Ava, Aiden, Owen, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: John W. "Jack" Marquis, son: Anthony W. Marquis, daughter: Cathleen A. Marquis and parents: Bernie and Edna Johns. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale Centennial Park for the wonderful care given to Connie. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). A Graveside Service will also be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019