Constance SINGLETON

SINGLETON, Constance M. "Connie" Age 76, of Springfield, passed away on September 15, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 4, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Peter and Julia Bicking. Connie worked for many years as a Registered Nurse, a career she was extremely proud of. She worked at Mount Carmel as a patient ombudsman and in 1993 she transitioned into working as a home care nurse in Franklin and Licking counties. Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years, Gus Singleton; children, Julie Hitchcock, Michael Singleton, Gus Singleton IV and Debbie Minda; grandchildren, Emilee, Derek, David, Melissa, Naomi, Andrew and Brook; brother, Ken Bicking, along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service in celebration of Connie's life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Noon in the St. John Lutheran Church, 27 N. Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, with Pastor John Pollock officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society
