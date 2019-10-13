|
SMITH, Constance C. 88, formerly of Seminole, FL passed away October 11, 2019 in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born March 24, 1931 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Kenneth W. and Ruth I. (Keck) Carter. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Molly (George) Keriazes, Springfield, Amy (Brian) Hamil, Ft. Wayne, IN, Lucy Mittendorf, Washoe Valley, NV and Betsy (Scott) Thatcher, Grand Junction, CO; 15 grandchildren and their spouses, Kyle (Kristyn), Tim, Drew (McKenzie), Trevor, Nate (Melissa), Maddison (Mac), Stephanie (David), Zach (Kortni), Taylor, Mariah, Matt, Bannin, Sariah, Chelsea and Molly; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, John (Roz) Carter; one sister, Mary (Bob) Lutz; stepchildren, Pam Dore, Paul Smith, Debbie Aaron, Karen Evans and Ann Smith Peery; a sister-in-law, Dee Carter and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul E. Smith and a brother, Bill Carter. Private services will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
