WOODWORTH, Constance "Connie" 82, of Plattsburg, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in The Madison Senior Living Community. Connie was born January 30, 1938 in South Charleston, Ohio to Donald and Betty (Engard) Schilling. She retired from Huntington Bank in London, and was a member of Plattsburg United Church of Christ. She was also an EMT for Harmony Township, a member of the Sheep Committee for the Clark County Fair, a longtime 4-H advisor, and co-founder of Fiber Fest. Survivors include her husband, D. Roger Woodworth; three children, Jay Woodworth (Connie Willman), Barry (Monica) Woodworth, and Lee Ann (Todd) Ballard; four grandchildren, Jessica, Audrey (Elijah), Zoe, and Evan; three nieces and nephews, Jeff, Tammy, and Amanda; and numerous close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly and Pam. Due to the current Ohio Health Guidelines, a private funeral service will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 1, 2020