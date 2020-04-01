Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance WOODWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance WOODWORTH


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance WOODWORTH Obituary
WOODWORTH, Constance "Connie" 82, of Plattsburg, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in The Madison Senior Living Community. Connie was born January 30, 1938 in South Charleston, Ohio to Donald and Betty (Engard) Schilling. She retired from Huntington Bank in London, and was a member of Plattsburg United Church of Christ. She was also an EMT for Harmony Township, a member of the Sheep Committee for the Clark County Fair, a longtime 4-H advisor, and co-founder of Fiber Fest. Survivors include her husband, D. Roger Woodworth; three children, Jay Woodworth (Connie Willman), Barry (Monica) Woodworth, and Lee Ann (Todd) Ballard; four grandchildren, Jessica, Audrey (Elijah), Zoe, and Evan; three nieces and nephews, Jeff, Tammy, and Amanda; and numerous close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly and Pam. Due to the current Ohio Health Guidelines, a private funeral service will be held. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -