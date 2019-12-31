|
HANGES, Constantine James "Gus" Age 92, formerly of Fairfield passed away on December 25, 2019. Gus was born on April 12, 1927 to the Dimitrios Constantine and Athena Hanges in Oklahoma City, OK. Following military service in the U.S. Navy, May 1945-August 1946, Gus married Betty Ann Wendt of Middletown on December 22, 1951 while completing college. He was a career educator in Fairfield and beyond until retirement in 1983. Gus is survived by his wife, Betty, 2 sons, Jim (wife, Neila Lipscomb) and Butch Hanges, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation (10:30am) followed by the service (12:00) will be at Avance Funeral Home (4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield OH 45014) on Friday,January 3, 2019. Donations may be sent to the Eaton Rd. Church of God, 2000 Eaton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 31, 2019