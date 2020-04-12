|
HOUPIS, Constantine H. "Dino" Passed away April 9th, 2020 with his children by his side. He was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church. Dr. Houpis was a veteran of WW II, and went on to work at the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a professor in electonic engineering. He co-authored many text books on Linear Control Systems. His works in quantitative feedback theory were applied to the field of aerospace. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary S. Houpis. He was survived by his son, Harry Houpis and wife Lihn, and daugheter Angella Boyd and her husband Brian. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held April 15th at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to SICSA of Dayton, or The Foodbank of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Schlientz and Moore Funeral Home. For those wishing, condolences may be left at DaytonFunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020