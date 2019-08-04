|
|
SEXTON, Consuello "Connie" Age 87 of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. She was born in Dayton on December 18, 1931. Connie graduated from Kiser High School. She worked for many years at NCR and then later as a clerk for Howard's Pharmacy and CVS. Connie also helped with her family's upholstery business, Sexton Upholstery, for many years. In her earlier years, Connie enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She found peace out in nature and enjoyed camping, fishing, and backpacking with her family. Connie enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and took great pride in her family. Connie was a loving, caring, and adventurous woman. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Sexton; mother, Silvia Boswell; and sister, Shirley Moore. Connie leaves to cherish her memory, children, Robert Sexton and Terri (Stephanie Love) Sexton; and many other loving relatives and dear friends. A memorial service honoring Connie will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11am at Eternal Joy, MCC (inside Christ Episcopal Church -20 W. First Street, Dayton). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019