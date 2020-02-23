|
REDMON, Consuelo "Connie" Age 62 of Dayton passed away on February 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Thomas of 42 years, daughters Michelle Corson, Shaunna (Mike) Matheney & three loving grandchildren Alex, Skylar & Emma, sisters Permi, Tootsie & Windy & brother in law Ralph & numerous other family & friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 4-7PM at The Barrel in Springboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to . For those wishing condolences can be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020