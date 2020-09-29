COOLIDGE BURKE

1/1
BURKE, Coolidge M. "Mike" 73, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in his home. Mike was born July 2, 1947, in Pikeville, Kentucky, to Calvin and Bertha (Ramsey) Burke. He was a member of the Lil Country Church and UAW 402. He also loved playing and watching golf. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Mary Kay (Martin); ten children, Cindy (Jim) Shockley, Trish (Raymond) Anderson, Paula (Pat) Powers, Mary Jo Beach, Kathy (Larry) Smith, Mark (Hope) Smith, Becky (Scott) Pollard, Elizabeth (Jacob) Walters, Mark Smith, II and Becca Smith; 19 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bo Burke; and a sister, Rita Rider. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
