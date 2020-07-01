Cora ALLEN

ALLEN, Cora Elizabeth Age 99, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Liberty Willow Knoll where she had resided for 10 years. She was born April 16, 1921, in Wolfe County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1946 and to Middletown in 1952. Cora was a beautician and owned her own beauty shop for 20 years, retiring in 1970. Cora was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. Preceding her in death were her parents, John Edward and Mary Belle (Rose) Tackett; and her husband, Grover M. Allen, in 1980. Cora was the last living of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by one son, Johney Allen; one daughter, Phyllis Tharp; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Craig) Velte, Michael (Terri) Baker and Jonnie Sue (Mike) Hogle; five great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be no visitation or services. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio 44131, or to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West #230, Landover, Maryland 20785; www.ohioepilepsy.org. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 1, 2020.