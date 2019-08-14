Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
1939 - 2019
BLOYD, Cora Sue Age 79 of Dayton passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Delbert Bloyd; parents Thomas Oliver and Margaret Lana Young; brothers Thomas "Mac" Young and Patrick Young; and daughter-in-law Jody Bechler. Survived by children: Billy (Esther) Bechler, Barry (Sonya) Bechler, Russell Bechler, Kelly (Kelly) Bechler, and Tracy David; sisters Nancy (Edward) Stokes and Peggy (Frank) Yurczak; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Cora worked as a seamstress for London West and David's Uniforms, and most recently worked at VST. Funeral Services will be held at 12pm on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Friends may visit from 10am until the time of service Thursday. Burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019
