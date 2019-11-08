|
|
BROOKS, Cora Jean Age 73, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Cora was a native of Alexander City, AL. She worked for over fifteen years at the United Cerebral Palsy Agency in Dayton until she retired. Cora was a lifelong member of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 Revelation Missionary Baptist Church 1946 Swinger Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Pastor John W. Jackson, Sr., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., at the church until time of service. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements & Direction entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME 3924 W. Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019