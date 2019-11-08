Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
1946 Swinger Dr.
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Revelation Missionary Baptist Church
1946 Swinger Dr
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora BROOKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora BROOKS Obituary
BROOKS, Cora Jean Age 73, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday November 2, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a lengthy illness. Cora was a native of Alexander City, AL. She worked for over fifteen years at the United Cerebral Palsy Agency in Dayton until she retired. Cora was a lifelong member of Revelation Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 Revelation Missionary Baptist Church 1946 Swinger Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Pastor John W. Jackson, Sr., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., at the church until time of service. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements & Direction entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME 3924 W. Third St. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -