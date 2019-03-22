Home

Cora Caudill
Cora Caudill

Cora Caudill Obituary
CAUDILL, Cora Sue Age 85, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday March 20, 2019, at . She was born June 4, 1933 in Carbon Glow, KY, to the late Josie (Blair) and Elmer Whitaker, Sr. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Church in Blackey, KY. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Paul Caudill; a grandson, Todd Anthony Cramer; and brothers, Joe & Elmer Whitaker, Jr. She is survived by her son, Malcom (Karen) Caudill; her 2 daughters, Teresa (William) Cramer-Ryan and Sheila (James Boyd) Carmack; special cousin, Betty Marlene (Roger) Robinson; her grandchildren, Tadd Allen (Carrie) Cramer, Joshua Paul (Elizabeth) Caudill, Candace Kelia (Aaron) Pagett and Chad Winkelmann; her great-grandchildren, Jakob Daniel (and his mother, Annie) Cramer, Tadd Allen Cramer, Jr., Carter Cash Caudill, Alistair Paul Caudill, Wyatt Gregory Pagett, and Genevieve Sher; her brother Bill (Betty) Whitaker, and her sister-in-law, Frances Smelko. The family will receive friends 5 8 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, with Elder Boyd Carmack & Elder Elwood Cornett officiating. Burial will be at Springboro Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019
