GERREN, Cora Madeline Haith Age 101 formerly of Xenia, OH, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on January 6, 2020 while in residence at the Cypress Pointe Health Campus, Englewood, OH. Born to Robert and Georgie Haith on April 23, 1918 in Greensboro, Gilford County, North Carolina, she was the fourth of seven children of that union and was the last to survive of that 400 Stewart St. clan. Cora completed her secondary education at Dudley High School, remained at home and went on to attend and graduate from North Carolina (A & T) Agricultural and Technical College in 1939 and continued her graduate studies at the University of Kansas. While attending A & T, she naturally pledged the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, being a first cousin to Beulah and Lillie Burke, founding members of the sorority. After graduation from A & T, she began her teaching career in Greenville, N.C., then on to High Point and eventually back in Greensboro at Dudley High School. It was here in 1944 where she met and married Nicholas L. Gerren on June 7, 1944. To this union were born 2 children - Nicholas L. Gerren, Jr. and Lucie Gaye Gerren. Following her husband in his professional career as a university professor and music educator, the family moved from Greensboro to Lawrence, KA, Jefferson City, MO and eventually to Houston, TX in 1953 where she began her second career as a community volunteer and political activist. She joined the Harris County Democratic Party and became Chairman of Precinct 210 in Houston's 3rd Ward and ultimately rose to the position of Vice Chairman of the party. In 1966, the family relocated to Wilberforce, Ohio where Dr. Gerren joined the faculty of Central State University as Dean of the School of Music & Art. After a few years, the family moved to nearby Xenia, Oh where Cora became active with the volunteers brigade at Greene Memorial Hospital. She continued that service for thirty years before retiring as the Coordinator of Volunteers. After her beloved husband of fifty-nine years passed in 2002, Cora eventually moved to Dayton to live with her daughter, Lucie Gaye, in 2006. In addition to her parents and husband, Cora was preceded in death by her sister Lynn Lane (Austin) and brothers Robert Haith (Natalie), W. Filmore Haith, M.D. (Frances), Junius F. Haith (Pat) and George Haith (Ruth). She is survived by her daughter, Lucie Gaye Gerren, son Atty. Nicholas L. Gerren, Jr. (Joyce), granddaughter, Lez-Lee Nicole Gerren of Dayton, grandson Scriven L. King (Shanna) of Springfield, MA and great-grandchildren Logan and Brianna King. She is also survived by a host of dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cora was a woman of great faith. She was accomplished but humble. She believed in the intrinsic value residing in every human heart and used her wisdom to champion the rights of all people, all ages and all cultures. Now, as she would often say, "Let's get on with it". The family is grateful to the staff at Cypress Pointe Health Campus and for the professional care and human concern provided to Cora. There will be no funeral services as Cora chose to participate in the Anatomical Gift Program of the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at College Hill Presbyterian Church, 1547 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45406 at 10:00 AM 12:00 PM. Repass at the church. Memorial contributions in the name of Cora Haith Gerren may be made to the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020