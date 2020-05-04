|
HOWARD, Cora D. Levitt Born October 13, 1952 in Talladega, AL to Annie R. Levitt-Givans and Henry Beavers "Steppy", passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Cora was a graduate of Ophelia High School in Munford, AL and later, received an Associate's degree in Paralegal Studies from Sinclair Community College, Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by her son, Micheal Cochran; mother, Annie R. Levitt-Givans; grandmother, Gertrude Levitt; sister, Catherine Levitt-Parson. She leaves to cherish, sons, Padtrone Cochrane (Larenda) Cochran, Jeffrey Cochran, Quincy (Lakeisha) Howard; special niece & caregiver, Cathy L. Parson; other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 2-3 pm Tuesday, May 5, at Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave. Rev. Harry Crumble officiating.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 4, 2020