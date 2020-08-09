1/1
Cora KENNEDY
1955 - 2020
KENNEDY, Cora Diane Cora Diane Kennedy, 65, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in the Ohio State University Medical Center. Diane was born August 6, 1955, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry Clayton Van Hoose and Amba Delores (Roberts) Van Hoose Tackett. Diane was a 1974 graduate of Graham High School; however, most of her school career was spent at Triad. She was a member of the West Liberty First Church of God. Diane worked at Grimes Aerospace for 21 years. On January 1, 2020, after working at Navistar International for 26 years, she finally retired. She was a member of the UAW Local 402. Diane's hobbies included spending time with her family, enjoying her grandchildren, traveling, helping others, spending time with her church family, reading, and loving her dogs. Diane is survived by her daughter, Holly (Jerry L. II) McKellop; her son, Dale Kennedy Jr.; her grandchildren, Payton, Dakota, Landon, and Addisynn McKellop, Colton and Skyler Kennedy; her sister, Janice Charlene Turner; her brothers, Jeffrey (Rebecca) and James (Jennifer) Van Hoose; her friend and longtime companion, Ray Krebehenne and his two children, Angelia Bixler and David (Michelle) Krebehenne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Clyde Tackett; her sister, Karen Ellen Mae Wilkerson; her grandparents, Oren & Florence Roberts and Elvin & Mae Van Hoose. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of a face mask is required. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Nate Wilcoxon officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, St. Paris. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 8, 2020
Dear Families,
So shocked and saddened. A lot of childhood memories. May God comfort you at this sad time. Remember the good times. I’m sure there’s plenty. Rest in heaven Diane .
Peace and Prayers
Vicki Reisinger Rogan
Friend
August 8, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
craig Vinson
