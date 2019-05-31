THOMPSON, Cora May Age 75, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Cora was born on May 29, 1944 in Hazard, KY to the late Hamp & Dorothy Eldridge. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always putting everyone before herself. Cora lived for her family and to serve the Lord. She was preceded in death by her son, Eugene Thompson; granddaughters, Megan Thompson and Amber Brotherton; and brothers, Johnson Devney, Chuck Eldridge and Bob Devney. Cora is survived by her loving daughter, Tonya (Rob) Adams; grandchildren, Matt Thompson, Ashley (Melissa) Hassard, Josh (Robyn) Thompson and Scotty (Topaze Brewer) West; great-grandchildren, Autum West, Bella Thompson and Logan Evans; siblings, Jimmy (Barb) Eldridge, Martha (Herb) Callahan, Darlene (Lloyd) Bekhen and Sheena (Paul) Smith; extended relatives, Pat Adams and Tara (Trace) Morse and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10-11am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am. Cora will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Miamisburg, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary