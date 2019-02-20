WOODWARD, Cora L. 91, of West Carrollton, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 in her home. She was born January 21, 1928 in Franklin, Ohio, the daughter of Millard and Lillian (Mann) Whisman. Cora attended Franklin High School. In her younger years, Cora worked for the phone company in Franklin. Then after her children were born she became a homemaker. She and her husband, Ray, were active for many years with the Miamisburg Church of Christ and loved their fall trips to Michigan. Cora was known as being a wonderful caregiver to many of her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Clara (Charles "Ed") Bach, Melissa (Tom) Guipe and Charles S. (Tammy) Woodward; grandchildren, Christy (Erik), Krista (James), Jamie (Al), Benjamin (Paige), Autumn, Carlie and Jesse(Ashley); sixteen great grandchildren; special friend Jackie Drayer; loving caregiver, Jennifer Hatcher; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Cora was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray Woodward; son-in-law, David Mendoza; siblings, Bertha Burdge, Orpha Hipsher, Lucy Chrisman, Emma Flinspaugh, May Gilley, Dorothy Bailey and Patricia Boggs, Edna Hatfield, Georgia Huffman, Virginia Rose and Nellie Whisman, Clayton, Donnely and Linville Whisman; and well as special friends, Clara & Chuck Shinkle and Jim Drayer. A funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg with Rev. Randy Chrisman officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hagee Ministries/Sanctuary of Hope at www.jhm.org/sohcares or to PO Box 1400, San Antonio, TX 78295. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary