|
|
JOHNSON, Corban Lee Age 99, a longtime resident of Middletown, passed away on March 29, 2020. He was born November 14, 1920 in Malone, KY, the son of Kelly and Edna (Frisby) Johnson. Corban is survived by his love Helen Dutch and sons James (Karen), Tom and Mark Johnson, one brother, Carl (Lena) Johnson and a sister, Frances (Lester) Gibbs. He also leaves behind stepchildren Larry (Frances) Current, Judy Whitt and Beverly Blythe. He was preceded in death by sons Bill, Joe, Dickie, daughter Barbara, wife Martina and 8 brothers and sisters. Corban was loved dearly by a large family including special cousins Clella Leggett, Ruth Bloom and Nancy Wright. As a young man Corban stepped up to serve his country during World War II. He enlisted in the US Army and was deployed to Europe where he received a bronze star. In Middletown he worked at Gardner/ Jefferson Smurfit until retirement. Corban enjoyed talking to people, and for years he met with old friends at McDonald's for breakfast. It was a standing joke in the family that Corban knew everyone! He will be missed by a host of family and friends. A private service will be held for immediate family with Pastor Steve Wright officiating. Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home will be in serving the family, with burial at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2020