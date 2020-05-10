|
MOORE, Cordula Francis "Corda" Francis, on April 29, 2020 at 11:40 PM, passed away in her home, at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving husband of 65 years, children, and grandchildren. Corda, better known as Mo to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, grew up and resided in Dayton, OH. She graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Art Education degree and went on to teach art in the Dayton School system. In addition, Corda was an honorary member of the Dayton Flyers, which was an achievement that she was very proud to be a part of. Her late parents, Ray and Mary Sacksteder owned and operated Sacksteders' Café, one of Dayton's finest and most popular cafeteria style restaurants. Corda proudly worked in the serving line as a young girl and often spoke highly of her parent's restaurant. She often said that it was the best cooking school a person could attend, and her amazing cooking was loved by family and friends alike. Corda is survived by her husband of 65 years, Thomas Robert Moore, their five children, Michael, Kathleen, Paula, James, and Matthew, as well as their 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Beyond being a loving wife, she was a kind and loving mother and grandmother. Corda was a talented artist who saw beauty in everything around her, especially when it came to the little things most people might not notice. She shared the beauty she saw in the world through her artwork, and loved to create homemade Christmas ornaments which she gifted to her children, grandchildren, and close friends. She was a devout Roman Catholic who was always praying to the Saints. She had a special affinity for Saint Anthony, who always seemed to help her find things that she would lose. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful home healthcare workers at . The care, compassion, and knowledge that the nurses provided in her last days were truly invaluable. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 13 at 11:00 AM at The Church of the Incarnation in Centerville, Ohio, with burial services immediately following at Calvary Cemetery of Dayton. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests that memorial gifts or donations be made to . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020