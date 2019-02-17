|
SELBY, Corey Jason 41, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at U.C. Hospital, Cincinnati. He was born on February 11, 1978 in Middletown, OH to Robert and Shirley (Clemons) Selby. Corey worked at Kroger and Elliott Auto Bath. He loved sports, football, golf, basketball and especially wrestling. Corey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald E. and Florence Kidd Selby and Will H. Clemons; brother, Chad Robert Selby. He is survived by his parents and his fiancee', Karri Rose; aunt and uncle, Brenda and Paul Eckstein of Tampa, FL; grandmother, Mary Opal Clemons; cousin, David Selby of Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services are Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Avenue Middletown, OH with Rev. Michael Isaacs officiating. Burial in Woodside Cemetery . Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019