Corey SMITH

SMITH, Corey E. 1970-2020 Age 50, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth R. Smith. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, both of his parents, Francine E. Smith and Teddy E. Burrell; his sister, Alonna M. Smith; brother, Tyson Henderson; nephew, Eric "Jody" Demmings; his four daughters, Erica Simmons, Patricia Thaler, Corrie and Sydney Smith and step-daughter, Talonda Wright; special friend, Kimberly Hicks, and special uncle, James Williams. Corey had eight grandchildren and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. Corey was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He adored his children and extended family. Corey was a kind and loving man who would help anyone who needed it. He gave willingly and openly. He was strong in his convictions and rarely held his tongue, but he always spoke from a place of love and care. In the end, Corey's work was done and God was pleased and with his passing all who loved him should be pleased as well. We are all better people for having had him in our lives. At Corey's request there will be no service. There will be a celebration of Corey's life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, starting at 3pm. The celebration will be held at the Smith family home located at 134 Oxford Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Please come and share your stories about Corey and enjoy his memory with others who loved him.



