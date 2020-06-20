Corey SMITH
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Corey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Corey E. 1970-2020 Age 50, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth R. Smith. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, both of his parents, Francine E. Smith and Teddy E. Burrell; his sister, Alonna M. Smith; brother, Tyson Henderson; nephew, Eric "Jody" Demmings; his four daughters, Erica Simmons, Patricia Thaler, Corrie and Sydney Smith and step-daughter, Talonda Wright; special friend, Kimberly Hicks, and special uncle, James Williams. Corey had eight grandchildren and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. Corey was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many. He adored his children and extended family. Corey was a kind and loving man who would help anyone who needed it. He gave willingly and openly. He was strong in his convictions and rarely held his tongue, but he always spoke from a place of love and care. In the end, Corey's work was done and God was pleased and with his passing all who loved him should be pleased as well. We are all better people for having had him in our lives. At Corey's request there will be no service. There will be a celebration of Corey's life on Saturday, June 27, 2020, starting at 3pm. The celebration will be held at the Smith family home located at 134 Oxford Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Please come and share your stories about Corey and enjoy his memory with others who loved him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Smith Family Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 20, 2020
You have our condolences and sincerest sympathies regarding the loss of Cody. He and Elizabeth were our friends from CLC. They both are sorely missed here on earth but together again in heaven. Praise God for their lives and their legacies...in Jesus name, amen! Adrian and Chanda Caffey
The Caffey Family
Friend
June 20, 2020
Corey was the best big brother any girl could have and I am so proud that he was my brother. I love him and I know that God's will is perfect. Rest in perfect peace brother. I will always love you.
Alonna Smith
Sister
June 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you alw...Hays. Corey Smith was one of the greatest men of all time. He love his wife and family deeply.He gave his best unconditionally and now God call him home
Teddy Burrell
Father
June 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.CoreySmith was one of the greatest men of all time . He love his wife and family deeply God have him now. May he rest in peace your father.
Teddy Burrell
Father
June 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Teddy Burrell
Father
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved