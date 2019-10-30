|
|
McDANIEL, Corina R. "Jean" Age 86, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Lincoln Park Manor. She was preceded in death by her husbands, F.D. Elkins and Frederick P. McDaniel, her parents, Roscoe and Docie (Kirby) Denny, her daughter, Rebecca Bedell, a grandson, Christopher Byrd, and her siblings, George Denny, Steven Denny, Sadie Best, Earl Denny, Tom Denny, Sherman Denny and Floyd Denny. She is survived by her daughters, Diana and husband, Jeffery Byrd, Paula Lamb; two grandchildren, Caleb Lamb, Harmony and husband, Marc Thoma; great granddaughter, Ava; two sisters, Frances (Doug) Smith, Jeannie (Denver) Mink; a brother, Roger Denny and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jean was retired from K-Mart after many years of being a stay at home mom. She was a member of St. Helen Parish and a faithful mall walker at the Fairfield Commons Mall. She was an avid bingo player and worker at St. Helen, Ascension and Carroll High School. Jean was a great supporter of her family in both band and sports and enjoyed feeding the wildlife. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. The family wishes to thank the staff of Lincoln Park Manor and especially Pam and Diane for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, Jean would appreciate everyone purchasing a loaf of bread or bag of food to feed our wildlife.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019