More Obituaries for Corinna WRIGHT
Corinna WRIGHT

Corinna WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, Corinna Ann 54, of Columbus passed away May 24, 2019 in her home. She was born July 11, 1964 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Evan C. and Mary Ann (Smith) Krugh. Corinna enjoyed playing cards and dice with her family, gardening, and watching "The Walking Dead." Survivors include three children, Joseph Wright (fianc?e Chaleighcha) of Columbus, Heather Wright of New Carlisle, and Justin Tyler (Vicki) Wright of Columbus; five grandchildren, Cameron, Joeleigh, Baby Tyler, Joevaughnie, and A'niyah Wright; and her husband, John J. Wright. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 30, 2019
