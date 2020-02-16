|
LEWIS, Corleone Devone Age 40, born June 22, 1979 in Dayton, departed this life Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was a 1998 graduate of Jefferson High School and a member of True Vine M.B. Church. Preceded in death by his father, Tyrone Lewis; uncle, Gregory Weatherspoon Sr.; grandmother, Doris Fields; grandfather, Rev. J.J Lillard. He leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Laurice Lillard and stepfather, Marshall Lillard; fiancée, Kristy Young; grandmothers, Helen Weatherspoon, Addie Lillard; daughters, D'Jai Corlee' Lewis, D'Mia Corleone Lewis, Corionna Simmons; son, Corleone Lewis Jr.; brothers, Stepfon, Shawn, and Marshall Jr. Lillard; uncles, Reginald and Glenn Weatherspoon; aunt, Dr. Bridget Weatherspoon; special cousins, Brikeila Glover, Willis E. Blackshear Jr.; special friends, De'angelo Camp, Charles Miller; a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Monday, February 17, 2020 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020