McSWAIN, Corliss "Dan" Age 100, of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 1, 2020. Dan was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 10, 1920, the son of Clark and Annie (Wigglesworth) McSwain. He was a veteran of World War II with the United States Army Air Corp from 1944 to 1945. After World War II, Dan became a well-known pitcher in the regional fast pitch softball Leagues. He and his brothers, Arthur and Merle are all in the Butler County Softball Hall of Fame. Dan was employed as a supervisor at Champion Paper Company for thirty-eight years, retiring in 1982. He was a member of the Fairfield Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder and Sunday School Teacher. He is survived by his three sons, Ronald (Lola) McSwain, Gary (Cheryl) McSwain, and Michael (Susan) McSwain; seven grandchildren, Maribeth (Lance) Pennekamp, William McSwain, Tony Frye, Ryan (Lauren) McSwain, Daniel (Kristin) McSwain, Micah (Junko) McSwain, and Andrew (Jenna) McSwain; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty McSwain; parents; two brothers, Arthur and Merle McSwain; and grandson, Sean McSwain. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 3, 2020.