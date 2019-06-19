Home

CASH, Sr., Cornelius Age 88, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Mildred Cash. Cornelius is survived by his children, Cornelius Cash Jr., Lawrence (Renee) Cash, Faye Cash and Bernard (Megan Coffield) Cash; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Sammy (Julia) Young; sisters, Lizzy Young and Dora Tafier; special nieces, Gloria, Annie Ruth Smith, Lucille, Essie and April; special recognition to Leslie Cash; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439). The service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 am at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church (5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426), with Rev. LaVon Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Greencastle Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
