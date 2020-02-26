|
HILL, Jr., Cornelius C. "Casey" 76, born in Roanoke, Alabama, passed away February 19, 2020. Casey graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1961. He retired from the U. S. Army in 1988. Preceded in death by parents, Cornelius C. Sr. and Ethel Geneva Hill; brothers, Larry Miller and Frederick Hill. Survived by brothers, Benjamin (Marilynn), Jimmy (Glenda); sister-in-law, Rose Miller; sister, LaDoris Hill; sons, Stephann, Mark I, Kenny and Leroy Hill; daughter, Felcia Pollard; a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, family and friends. Funeral service will be held 12 noon Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020