Obituary Condolences Flowers WILL, Cornelius "Neil" 76, passed away suddenly April 23, 2019 in Kettering, OH. He is survived by his partner and wife of 42 years, Madge Staley-Will. Also surviving is one daughter, Amy (Terry) Wilkerson and two grandsons, Johnathan and Clayton all of Blanchard, OK. He leaves two step children, Jean McEntarfer of West Carrollton, OH and James (Lois) McEntarfer of Angola, IN as well as additional family, Sarah (Gene) Crawford of Perrysburg, OH, Step Grandchildren, Scott Perry of Indianapolis, IN; Ross (Amy) McEntarfer of Summerfield, NC; Brad (Jessica) McEntarfer of Hamilton Parish, Bermuda,and Steven (Chelsea) Wright, Moraine, OH; Great Grandchildren Olivia Perry, Owen and Belle McEntarfer, Sophia Wright and Leo and Elizabeth Crawford. Neil was preceded in death by his parents Andrew P. and Viola (Kissel) Will of Evansville, IN, as well as four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his brothers Frank (Betty) Will, Martin (Irma) Will, Earl (Rosie) Will all of Evansville, IN, and Al (Terri) Will of Beach Grove, IN; and sisters Loretta Kercher, Joanna (Jack) Waltman and sister in law Betty Will all of Evansville, IN and numerous nieces and nephews. Neil graduated from Evansville College (University of Evansville), IN. He was a member of the school's Dive Team which won the NCAA Championship in 1965. He received his Master's degree from Central Michigan University in Dayton, OH. He spent most of his career in the United States Air Force both on active duty and in the Air Force Reserves retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB, OH, Georgia, Oklahoma and Korea. He concluded his career as a civilian Contracting Officer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Upon retiring he volunteered with the Democratic Party, The National Museum of The United States Air Force and The Miami Valley Communication Council working with the monthly Oakwood City Council meetings, parades and other community events. He loved history and was a member of Centerville/Washington History. He was known for his sense of humor, quick wit and love of laughter. Neil was a supporter of local businesses and enjoyed indulging in Bill's Donuts, dining at Bob Evans for breakfast, fish dinners at Doubledays and burgers at Christophers. The family requests no flowers, but donations may be made in his name to the Air Force Museum Foundation: P.O. Box 1903 Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433 or Centerville/Washington History: 89 West Franklin Street Centerville, OH 45459. Internment will take place at the VA Cemetery in Dayton, OH at a later date to be determined. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries