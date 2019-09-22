|
DIPASQUALE, Cosmo J. Born November 20, 1920 in Dayton, OH. Passed from this world September 15, 2019 at the age of 99. He is proceeded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Joan T. DiPasquale, who passed away in March 2011. Cosmo was one of eight children born of Josephine and Louis DiPasquale in Dayton, OH. He is preceded in death by his brothers Charlie, John, Tony, Louie and sisters Rose, Lucy, and Louise. Cosmo is survived by his four children Charlie (Toni) DiPasquale of Centerville; Patricia (Bill) Krul of Kettering; Diane (Dave) Nutini of Edgwood, KY; and Tina Stodd of Centerville. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren Vince, Gina, Julie, Matthew, Christina, Andrew, Erin, Ryan, Andrea, and Mollie. Cosmo was blessed by his fourteen great grandchildren Danny, Dylan, Enzo, Eva, Della, Marin, Sadie, Maxwell, Margot, Espen Cosmo, Deacon, Daxton, Harper, Ashton and a host of nephews and nieces. Cosmo was a World War II veteran who served in the US Army Air Force as an airplane mechanic on the European Stage. He formed a fifteen piece Air Force Band called the Gremlins, entertaining the troops over his four years of service. Upon returning home from the war, he ran the family fruit and vegetable business, The DiPasquale Produce Co. until the age of 95. His sustaining life-long passion was his love of music, playing the tenor and alto saxophone and clarinet from the age of 16 until 95. He formed his own combo and entertained people all over the Dayton area. He played his last song at his 95th birthday party. He was a member of the John Pirelli Sons of Italy Lodge of which his grandfather Carmello started. Cosmo was a graduate of Steele High School, breaking an all-city track record. He was a member of the Dayton Musicians Association and the American Legion #598. Also he was a member of St. Charles Parish. Cosmo loved life and had a curiosity about the world around him. He would say throughout his life, "Wherever there's a road, I go". He turned down his final road having lived a full and enriched life, passing peacefully in his sleep. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will remain forever in our hearts and memories. We are grateful for the support of Hospice of Miami Valley and . There will be a celebration of life visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Church Borromeo at 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio on Thursday, September26. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cosmo DiPasquale Music Mentorship Fund. Donations may be sent to P.O Box 292045, Dayton, OH 45429. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019