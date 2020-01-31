|
|
HUBBARD, Courtney Luna-Lynn "Corgi" 17, of Huntsville, OH passed away unexpectedly January 28, 2020. Courtney was born on September 16, 2002 in Kettering, OH. She is the daughter of Stacy Wyen Hubbard and Roberto C. Hubbard. She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Richard L. Houchin, paternal grandparents, Dorothy Jean Harris, and Michael L Ramey, and an uncle, Scott Wyen. Courtney is survived by her parents, siblings, Steven and Skyler Jeanneret, and Kaitlyn Ball, maternal grandparents, Jayne Houchin and Jim Wyen, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Corgi was a junior at Indian Lake High School. She was extremely active in the music and art departments as a member of Meistersingers, Choir, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Art Club, SADD, and participating in musicals, and improv. She enjoyed reading, anime, volunteering at Gathering Grounds, shopping at thrift stores, going to band parties, and generally being around her friends and family. She was an animal lover and adored her cats and dog, Pixel. She was the "Band Mom" helping new students get acquainted with high school band and keeping everyone and everything in order. She had an infectious smile and caring demeanor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Pastors Jim Ellington and Karen Blackburn will begin funeral service at 11:00 am, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Indian Lake Community Church, Russells Point, OH. Visitation is 2-5 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205, S. Main St., Lakeview and from 10-11 am, Monday at the Church. Burial is in Huntsville Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be given in Courtney's name to ILHS Music Department or ILHS Art Department. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020