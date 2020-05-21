|
SELVAGE, Crace Nathaniel Age 45, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Sweetest Day, October 19, 1974 to Harry B. Selvage, Jr. and Anna Katie Selvage. He was a 1993 graduate of Chaminade-Julienne High School and alumni from Sinclair Community College. Crace worked as a Software Engineer at Cintas in Mason, Ohio and Innovative Vending Solutions in West Carrollton, Ohio. Crace enjoyed spending time with family and friends, running in marathons, spoiling his nieces and nephew, playing fantasy football, and cheering for his favorite team, the Miami Dolphins. Crace had a soft spot in his heart for animals, his favorite being his MaineCoon, Allen. Crace was always quick to offer a helping hand to those in need. He will be fondly remembered for his love for family, double winnings as a fantasy football champ, and serving up new dishes at social gatherings. He was preceded in passing by his father, Harry B. Selvage, Jr. and is survived by his mother, Katie Selvage; sister, Emrick (Mike) Coyle; nephew and nieces, Orion, Katie Ellis, and Caleigh. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Rosary Church at 10:00 am Friday, May 22, 2020.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 21, 2020