Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Craig BYLER

Craig BYLER Obituary
BYLER, Craig A. Age 45, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his residence. Craig was a Branch Manager at Hershey Creamery with 14 years of service, a 1992 graduate of Wayne High School and was an avid sports fan of Dayton Flyers basketball, Ohio State football, Arsenal Football Club & the Cincinnati Reds. He is survived by his daughter, Emma Byler; parents, Charles & Nancy Byler of Huber Heights; fiancée, Susan Caldwell & her son, Keith of Huber Heights; brother, Dean (Teresa) Byler of Huber Heights; sisters, Jodie Byler of Estero, FL, Cheryl (Pat) Buchenroth of Centerville, Lisa Byler of Estero, FL and Christina Byler (Joe DeCola) of Ft. Myers, FL; nieces & nephews, Amber, Ashley, Paige, Blake, Brock, Daniel, Claire, Trey, Chase and Gabi; aunts, Marcia, Kimberly and Annette; extended family, Kenny, Susie, Travis & Jen Gibbs; Kim & Dwayne Hall; and many other relatives & awesome friends. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, services for Craig were private. A Celebration of Craig's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emma Byler Educational Fund, c/o Fifth Third Bank in Craig's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
