COLE, Craig Age 69 of Trotwood, died peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born September 30, 1950 to Walter and Willa Cole. Craig was a graduate of Jefferson Township High School and an employee of GM for 30 years. Craig was a servant of Jehovah God, Wolf Creek congregation for over 25 years. Craig is preceded in death by his parents and brother Kenneth. Craig leaves to cherish his memory, beloved wife of 48 years, Patricia; two sons, Terrell (Amanda) and Donovan (Jillian). Dearly loved granchildren, De'Vonte, Imani, Elias, Donovan II "Deuce", Ava, Alivia, and great-grandson De'Vonte Jr.; sister, Mennda; sister-in-law, Jackie; nieces, Jarrah and Jazmin; a host of other relatives, family and friends. No services, please share condolences online. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020