1946 - 2020
COLLINS, Sr., Craig Lynn Age 73, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday at his residence. He was born October 2, 1946 in Middletown and lived in this area most of his life. He was a concrete finisher for Armrel Byrnes Co. for 30 years, and a brick layer for Local Union #22 for 19 years. Craig was a member of the Gratis Eagles Aerie, Middletown Sportsmen's Club, and enjoyed trap shooting, playing poker and was an avid fisherman. Preceding him in death were his parents, Kelly Lee Collins and Demia Golden (Miller) Brewer; his wife, Faye Collins in 2006; and two sons-in-law, Jeffrey Smith and Steven Lucas. He is survived by three children, Tammy Smith, Craig Lynn Collins, Jr. wife Diana and Sabrina Richards; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his girlfriend, Carolyn Wright; and many extended family and friends. Private services at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2020
