CORTNER, Mr. Craig III Age 29, of Dayton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3rd 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton, where he graduated from Belmont High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; his loving mother April Higgins Sanders, loving father Craig Cortner II; his devoted children: Craig Cortner IV, daughters: Reia Cortner, Cree Hines; (3) brothers Christopher & Antwan Persons, and Jordan Cortner (2) sisters, Jacorria and Canosha Cortner. Paternal grandparents, Craig Sr. (Sharon) Cortner, Marsha Moore; Maternal grandparents, George Higgins (Cleveland, OH) and Hazel Higgins, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., SATURDAY, August 10, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Brother Clifton Bullett, officiating. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019