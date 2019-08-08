Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Cortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Cortner


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Cortner Obituary
CORTNER, Mr. Craig III Age 29, of Dayton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 3rd 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Dayton, where he graduated from Belmont High School. He leaves to cherish his memory; his loving mother April Higgins Sanders, loving father Craig Cortner II; his devoted children: Craig Cortner IV, daughters: Reia Cortner, Cree Hines; (3) brothers Christopher & Antwan Persons, and Jordan Cortner (2) sisters, Jacorria and Canosha Cortner. Paternal grandparents, Craig Sr. (Sharon) Cortner, Marsha Moore; Maternal grandparents, George Higgins (Cleveland, OH) and Hazel Higgins, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., SATURDAY, August 10, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Brother Clifton Bullett, officiating. The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now