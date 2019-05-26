|
|
ELDER, Craig R. 63, passed away on May 25, 2019. He was born October 22, 1955 in Dayton, OH. He was proceeded in death by his father, James "Dick" Richard Elder. Craig is survived by his mother, Sonya (Grammar) Elder; his sister, Debra (Elder) Knapke; his two sons, Brock (wife, Caroline & daughter, Nora) and Grant (wife, Gabriela). A memorial service will be held at South Brook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Rd., Miamisburg, OH 45342 on May 28th at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Cox Arboretum, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019