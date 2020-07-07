Craig MURPHY

MURPHY, Craig James Craig James Murphy, age 62, of Germantown, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born March 30, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert and Mary V. Murphy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary V. Murphy (Trick); sister-in-law, Wanda Murphy; and nephew, Ben Murphy; as well as his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Audrey Gay. Craig is survived by his soulmate, Cathy Murphy. Together, Cathy and Craig loved being outdoors, rescuing animals and living life on the farm. Attached at the hips, they were always a team! Very difficult not going to work together during the pandemic of 2020. He went into the plant and Cathy worked from her home office. Craig is also survived by his brothers, Bob (Carol) Murphy and Rick Murphy; sister, Trisha (Gary) Huls; along with numerous nieces and nephews. God parents to Chloe and Olivia Sineneng. Numerous extended family members as Craig was the youngest. Also survived by his brother-in-law, Mark (Marie) McLaughlin; and sister-in-law, Carol Griffith. Craig was by Cathy's side at every event when she was selling "MICHE" purses. He would be "behind the curtain" making sure technology was working and Cathy was upright and mobile. Avery Dennison (Monarch Marking) was where Craig worked in tooling & manufacturing engineering. Monarch is where he met Cathy, was married in 1981, and was hired at Monarch Marking the same year. Craig was quiet but enjoyed learning the history behind bourbon and taking tours of the different distilleries. Nephew, Mark Coterel, told Uncle Craig about the Bourbon Trail in 2012. He was so excited when Mark went with him and Cathy in September 2019 to Jim Beam and Woodford Reserve. In Craig's memory - "Let's raise a glass and drink to the blessings that Craig gave to us!" A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton (1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, OH 45417). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
