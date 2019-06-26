Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
More Obituaries for Craig RUPPERT
RUPPERT, Craig V. Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Craig was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 24, 1925 to Norman Ruppert and Helen Erbs Ruppert. He served in the US Navy during WWII stationed at Pearl Harbor. When Craig got out of the Navy he became a Hamilton Police Officer on 4/27/1950 and retired 1/12/1979. Craig was a Kentucky Colonel and belonged to the American Legion, Post 104 in Sevierville, TN. Craig is survived by his sons, Don (Rebecca) Ruppert and Ronald C. Ruppert; grandchildren, Tracy Ruppert Simmons, Michal Scott Ruppert and Jason Ruppert; 5 great grandchildren; very special friend, Geri Meyers. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Helen Ruppert; wife, Thelma (Sis) Ruppert. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM.The family would like to thank Hospice for the excellent care and the Hamilton Police Department for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to and the Hamilton Police Retirement Fund. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on June 26, 2019
