BOOHER, Creta Age 89 of New Lebanon, formerly of Trotwood, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Creta was born in Hazard, KY on January 30, 1930 to her parents, George & Lida Rains who have preceded her in death along with her husband of many years, Leroy "Sonny" Booher; and children, Marsha and Donny. Creta is survived by children; Connie Booher of Cincinnati, Ohio, Carol (Mike) VanZant of Brookville, Ohio, Doug (Vickie) Booher of Santa Rosa, Florida, Karen (Scott) Mikulski of Palm Coast, Florida, and David Booher of Orlando, Florida. She is also survived by grandchildren, Zachary VanZant (Kara) of Brookville, Ohio, and Brande' Miller (Drew) of Havana, Florida; and great-grandchildren, Karson & Savannah. Creta retired from Trotwood Madison Schools after 34 years. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5-8 PM at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
