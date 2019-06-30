CURRY, Crossan Hays Age 94 passed away on June 26, 2019 at Woodland Country Manor, Somerville. Crossan was born to Grant and Carolyn Curry of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 16, 1924. He was one of 8 siblings. He was a graduate of Avon Old Farms School in Avon Connecticut. He served in the United States Army in World War II in Europe from 1941 to 1944. He earned a BA degree from Hamilton College in Clinton, New York and a Master of Fine Arts Degree at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. He married Lucy Sebald Curry on April 13, 1954 in Seattle, Washington. As an artist he taught in Miami University's art department from 1960 to 1995. In 1994, the College of Creative Arts at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio received a substantial endowment to establish an annual award to recognize a distinguished educator in the College of Creative Arts. The endowment was named for Professor Crossan Hays Curry, a faculty member in the Department of Art, who was greatly admired by students for his teaching and his art making. What he loved best were all animals, flowers, children, his family, theater, auctions, farmers markets and saving local historical places especially the Langstroth Cottage and Van Voorhies Hall at Miami University. His favorite songs were "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Danny Boy." He's survived by his brother, David M. Curry of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, his daughter Tina of Oxford and son Grant of Floyd, Virginia. He is also survived by five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Funeral Services for Crossan will be held at 2 pm Sunday July 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6600 Contreras Rd, Oxford followed by burial at Woodside Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donation be made to the American Red Cross in Crossan's name. Condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019