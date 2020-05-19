|
MULLINS, Crystal Gail Of Dayton. Born July 4, 1977 and passed away May 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by Daughter Katelynn Bucy, grandma Shirley Bartley. Survived by mom Judy (Jesse) McCloud, love of her life Nathan Harrison, daughters Sabrina (Dalton) Bucy, Carissa Huffman, sister Angela (Eric) Barrett, brothers Jesse McCloud, William (Diana) McCloud, grandkids Gauge, Khaleesi, Gracie, numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends. Memorial service at-a-later-time. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020