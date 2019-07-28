|
|
MOORE, Culla J. Culla J. Moore, age 68 of Oxford, Ohio, passed away July 24, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Culla was born December 26, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio to Pern Moore and Anne Mae Chapman. He married Laura King in 1982. Culla worked at Sohio Barry's BP Station in Oxford, Ohio. Culla is survived by his wife, Laura Moore; daughters, Heidi Moore and Sally Moore; grandsons, Brady, James and Kohen and a brother, John Moore. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Pern and Paul and a sister, Martha. Culla also leaves behind a devoted and dedicated friend, Randy Hurston. A memorial service will be held at the Methodist Church of West College Corner, 89 Church Street, West College Corner, Indiana 47003 on August 17, 2019 at 12 PM with Pastor Dean VanWinkle officiating. Condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on July 28, 2019