Curtis BARNES Sr.

Curtis BARNES Sr. Obituary
BARNES, Sr., Curtis Noted artist and educator passed away on Sunday, October. 13, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born April 10, 1935 in Wilson, NC to the late Pearl and James Barnes. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and later received his Bachelor of Science in Art Education from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He was an art educator in the Dayton Public School system and later taught as a professor of art education at Sinclair Community College. He was appointed Professor Emeritus at Sinclair in 1995. He is preceded in death by (2) daughters, Doris Barnes and Denise Lyons Lipkins; (1) grandchild and (5) siblings. Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife, Dorothy; (3) sons, Dalton Pitt (Teresa), Kevin Robinson (Dawn) and Curtis Barnes, Jr. (Shakera); (2) daughters, Diana Cary (Maurice) and Danita Sani (Moustapha); (9) grandchildren; (11) great grandchildren; siblings, James Barnes and Evelyn Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. MONDAY, October 21, 2019 at NEW ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3426 W. Second St., Dayton, OH with Reverend Therman C. Sampson II, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family a www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019
