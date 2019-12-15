|
COLDWELL, Curtis G. Born March 20, 1943, went peacefully to be with the lord on December 3, 2019. He has also joined with those who preceded him in death. His heart and soul Brooke Coldwell, His beloved mother Samantha Couch Miller & Father Kern Caldwell. Survived by His soul mate, Best friend & one true love Brenda Coldwell, Celebrating 58 years as one, Sons Jerry (Rose) Coldwell, John "JD" Coldwell, Teresa (Scott) McDonald, Grandchildren Tabitha, Amberlei, & Shelby. Great Grandchildren Tyler & Bayleigh, & an additional 3 Grandchildren & 8 great Grand Children & Numerous other Close Family & Friends. If you wish, please make donations in Curtis' name to MVH, MICU whom took exceptional care of him & tried everything to keep him with us, and to Post 3238 in HH where he loved to play cards and they were there for us. Curt meant what he said, said what he meant, loved hard, but the message was sent, Believed anything was possible and showed it to be true, if you want it, it's up to you! LOVE, LIVE, LAUGH TODAY! YOU MAY NOT BE HERE TOMORROW! Curtis was my heart, my life, my soulmate and one true love and he will be tremendously missed! He lived his life "HIS WAY" MY LOVE, I will be with you soon, Brenda
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019