Curtis EVANS
1946 - 2020
EVANS, Curtis R. "Curt"

Curtis R. Evans, "Curt," age 74 of Tipp City, passed away

Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born February 25, 1946, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the son of the late Curtis D. and Lou Rae "Lucy" Evans. Curt is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia; children, Tracy Evans, Michael Evans and Leslie Brown; grandchildren, Thomas Evans, Logan Housman and Landon Farquhar; sisters, Betty Haer, Marie Lewis and Rita Cress; as well as numerous other relatives and many friends, and beloved dogs, Mia and Mya. Curt served his country in the United States Army for 2 years, and subsequently retired from the United States Air Force

after 28 years of service. Curt continued working as a Corrections Officer and retired from Dayton Correctional Institution. He has also been a barber in the Dayton area for 56 years. Curt was a member of Lodge 777 F&AM, a 32nd Degree

Mason, a member of the Valley of Dayton Ancient and

Accepted Scottish Rite, and a member of the Antioch Shrine in Dayton, Ohio. Curt enjoyed fishing, music, eating, traveling, being outdoors and was known for his wonderful sense of

humor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH 45424). Funeral service will

begin at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

